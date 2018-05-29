Driver escapes roll-over with minor injuries

A DRIVER was taken to hospital overnight after the car they were travelling in rolled at Lowood.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Glamorgan Vale Rd just prior to 11.30pm following reports of a single vehicle traffic crash in which a car had rolled.

Single vehicle rollover on Glamorgan Vale Rd #Lowood - single adult occupant taken to Ipswich Hospital stable with minor injuries — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 28, 2018

The single male occupant was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

In a separate incident, paramedics were called to reports of a car fire on Glamorgan Vale Rd and Claus Rd at Glamorgan Vale at 9.21pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire by 9.40pm.

On scene, QAS stood by for QFES, but there were no patients involved.