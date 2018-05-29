Menu
Driver escapes roll-over with minor injuries

Emma Clarke
by
29th May 2018 6:00 AM

A DRIVER was taken to hospital overnight after the car they were travelling in rolled at Lowood.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Glamorgan Vale Rd just prior to 11.30pm following reports of a single vehicle traffic crash in which a car had rolled.

The single male occupant was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. 

In a separate incident, paramedics were called to reports of a car fire on Glamorgan Vale Rd and Claus Rd at Glamorgan Vale at 9.21pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire by 9.40pm.

On scene, QAS stood by for QFES, but there were no patients involved.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners