Rawiri Ahuriri pleaded guilty to driving without a licence. Contributed
Driver disqualified after driving without renewing licence

Ebony Graveur
by
9th Sep 2019 2:35 PM
ONE unlucky driver has lost his licence for a further two months after he got behind the wheel without a licence.

Rawiri Ahuriri, 26, was pulled over by police on July 29 on the Warrego Highway in Crowley Vale for an unrelated traffic matter at 5pm.

When police went to check his licence, they found it had been suspended by court order in 2018, for another offence.

Though the Biggera Waters man's disqualification period had completed, he hadn't gotten his licence reinstated.

Charged with driving without a licence, Ahuriri appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate Robbie Davies asked Aruhiri why he had been driving without a licence when he could have had it reinstated.

"The question is, why didn't you get your licence back when your disqualification finished," Mr Davies said.

Ahuriri was fined $400 and lost his licence for another two months.

