Driver dies, highway closed after two trucks collide

by Shiloh Payne
15th May 2021 4:50 AM
A truck driver has died in a serious crash involving two trucks that closed a regional highway on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the Carnarvon Highway in Gunnewin, north of Roma at 10.15pm.

Paramedics treated two patients at the scene, however one driver died at the scene, while the other was not physically injured in the crash.

 

 

A Queensland police spokesman said the highway was closed in both directions.

The incident comes following a serious crash in the Maranoa region that took a woman's life and injured 16 children on a school bus on Friday afternoon.

carnarvon highway fatal crash roma trucks

