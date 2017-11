A MAN has died after his vehicle crashed into a parked truck in Wacol early this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 2am a car was travelling along Industrial Av when it hit with the back of a truck parked on the road.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 45-year-old man from Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.