Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Driver detained by police after crash at major intersection

Eden Boyd
16th Jul 2020 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

Drivers 'lucky' to escape major smash on busy road

Man destroys Macca's sign, causes $3k damage

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nicklin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First CT machine will be a game changer for rural town

        premium_icon First CT machine will be a game changer for rural town

        Health The owner of the radiology practice said local residents and doctors have been calling for it for a long time.

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        premium_icon Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        Rugby League The Ipswich A-Grade competition that was earlier cancelled is back on again with...

        Mayor demands close consultation about incinerator

        premium_icon Mayor demands close consultation about incinerator

        Council News Here’s where you can make your voice heard.

        ‘She takes what she wants’: Pregnant mum behind bars

        premium_icon ‘She takes what she wants’: Pregnant mum behind bars

        News A magistrate has jailed a pregnant woman with a shocking history of stealing