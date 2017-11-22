Menu
Driver critical after truck crashes down embankment

Andrew Korner
by

A TRUCK driver has sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash at Swanbank this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says crews were called to a crash involving a semi-trailer that had crashed down an embankment about 12.30pm.

The driver was out of the vehicle and in the hands of paramedics when they arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the man, thought to be aged in his 50s, sustained a serious leg injury and suspected internal injuries.

He was rushed to the PA Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Firefighters remained on scene for an hour to oversee the clean up of the site.

One lane of Swanbank Rd remains closed at Colin Keidge Bridge.
 

