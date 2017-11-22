Driver critical after truck crashes down embankment

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

A TRUCK driver has sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash at Swanbank this afternoon.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says crews were called to a crash involving a semi-trailer that had crashed down an embankment about 12.30pm.



The driver was out of the vehicle and in the hands of paramedics when they arrived.



Queensland Ambulance Service says the man, thought to be aged in his 50s, sustained a serious leg injury and suspected internal injuries.



He was rushed to the PA Hospital in a critical but stable condition.



Firefighters remained on scene for an hour to oversee the clean up of the site.

One lane of Swanbank Rd remains closed at Colin Keidge Bridge.

