A man has escaped serious injury after crashing his car into a pharmacy in Sydney’s western suburbs. Picture: Aisling Brennan
News

Driver crashes into pharmacy

by Emily Cosenza
28th May 2021 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM

A car has crashed into the front of a pharmacy in Sydney’s inner west, with the driver miraculously escaping serious injury.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, drove through the front of the chemist along Liverpool Rd at Strathfield about 2.45pm on Friday.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said the driver was momentarily “trapped” and wasn’t badly injured but had a sore shoulder.

“Fire and Rescue arrived at 2.52pm and stabilised the vehicle and assisted with the retrieval of the person,” he said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire there were no other reported injuries and could not say if there were customers or staff inside the chemist at the time.

He said paramedics assessed the driver at the scene.

The debris from the crash was cleared by 3.10pm and after a further 25 minutes, crews left the scene.

