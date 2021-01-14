Driver crashes into Ipswich business

Paramedics transported a patient to Ipswich Hospital following a crash in the CBD.

THE driver of a vehicle has been hospitalised after their car crashed into a veranda on Jacaranda Street, East Ipswich.

The driver who is understood to be elderly was reportedly driving at a low speed when the collision happened this morning at 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the car collided with the veranda of a business.

The driver was not carrying any passengers at the time.

Paramedics assessed the patient and took them to Ipswich Hospital as a precaution.

The patient is not believed to have sustained any injuries and is in a stable condition.