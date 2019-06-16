Driver crashes into fence trying to evade police cars

POLICE have charged a man after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a fence in Ipswich.

Police allege he hit the fence while trying to evade them.

Around 11.20pm on Friday night, officers were parked on the Cunningham Highway at Purga when members of the public approached them about a white BMW hatchback driving erratically along Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

A short time later police located the car travelling at low speed along Ipswich-Boonah Rd at Peak Crossing and activated lights and siren to intercept the vehicle.

The driver failed to stop and turned off the highway onto a dirt track before driving into a barbed wire fence, breaking the fence.

The driver was arrested and conveyed to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

A 34-year-old Harrisville man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving under the influence of liquor, drive without due care and attention, unlicensed driving, evade police, obstruct police and drive defective vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.