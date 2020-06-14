Driver crashes into fence as street scuffle breaks out

A PENSIONER whose car crashed through a fence when he swerved to avoid a group of people on the road says he was trying to help his wife who was caught up in a street conflict.

The incident apparently began when his wife and children were returning home from a nearby golf club after collecting golf balls.

Appearing from jail via video link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Andrew James Tweedie, 54, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Finch St on December 11, 2018; and driving when drug-positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis on August 20 last year.

In a case prosecuted by Jack Scott for the police, the court heard that Tweedie, a disability pensioner, had spent 85 days in custody at Arthur Gorrie after failing to attend the court on the now-dated charges.

It was noted by his lawyer Richard Zande and Magistrate Virginia Sturgess that although Tweedie’s version of events in the street did differ from other witnesses, the offence of dangerous driving was made out and Tweedie pleaded guilty.

Tweedie told police he swerved his car over a kerb and crashed into the fence when people on the road would not get out of his way.

The busted timber fence belonged to a church-owned property.

Mr Zande said Tweedie’s family became involved with neighbours in a street melee that evening and he was driving down the street to assist his wife.

“His wife and children were coming home from the golf course where they were collecting golf balls and selling them,” Mr Zande said.

“There was already an incident occurring in the street. Seems angry people removed his wife from a vehicle.

“He says she was dragged away by these people and assaulted. There was a triple-0 call that night from someone saying a female was being punched.”

Ms Sturgess convicted and sentenced him to a nine-month jail term with immediate parole, saying it was unlikely he would have served actual time only for him failing to appear at court on four occasions. His licence was disqualified for seven months.