Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Accused in court after ramming police car, injuring officer

A GOODNA man has appeared in court on more than 15 charges after allegedly ramming a police car at the weekend.

Daniel Jagger Hyde, 23, was arrested at Raceview in the early hours of Sunday morning following a stolen vehicle pursuit that police will allege started about 12.40am at Collingwood Park.

Police used a tyre deflation device, however the vehicle continued to travel towards Ipswich, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the Ipswich Motorway before ramming a stationary police car on Nolan St at Raceview.

A female officer who was in the car at the time was taken to hospital with airbag injuries.

Hyde has been charged with offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, as well as drug and weapons charges.

He faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where the matter was adjourned until December 11.

Hyde will remain on remand until then.

Topics:  ipswich crime police pursuit stolen car

Ipswich Queensland Times
How big brother is keeping tabs on school parking

How big brother is keeping tabs on school parking

IPSWICH school principals will be able to request static enforcement cameras be installed to combat illegal parking problems and congestion during peak periods.

Ipswich council will buy another CBD property

Ipswich City Properties agreed to purchase the Bell St site for $5.9 million.

Ipswich City Properties agreed to purchase the site for $5.9 million

One Nation thrives where Labor fails

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson as she leaves the campaign party house in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast.Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

But this is the problem with modern politics.

Should Ipswich's first lady be on council books?

Karina Antoniolli will receive some support from council as part of her role.

Proposal to give mayoress support and access to council resources

Local Partners