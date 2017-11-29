Accused in court after ramming police car, injuring officer

A GOODNA man has appeared in court on more than 15 charges after allegedly ramming a police car at the weekend.

Daniel Jagger Hyde, 23, was arrested at Raceview in the early hours of Sunday morning following a stolen vehicle pursuit that police will allege started about 12.40am at Collingwood Park.

Police used a tyre deflation device, however the vehicle continued to travel towards Ipswich, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the Ipswich Motorway before ramming a stationary police car on Nolan St at Raceview.

A female officer who was in the car at the time was taken to hospital with airbag injuries.

Hyde has been charged with offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, as well as drug and weapons charges.

He faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where the matter was adjourned until December 11.

Hyde will remain on remand until then.