Driver claims Paul Pisasale visited brothels with developers

Liam Walsh, Kelmeny Fraser, Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail | 31st Jul 2017 5:15 AM Updated: 5:25 AM
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Dan Peled /AAP

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale was driven in his council car to brothels and massage parlours with developers, according to explosive claims his former driver says have been handed to corruption investigators.

Pisasale is also accused of occasionally staying at accommodation owned by one developer, the Courier Mail reports.

Stephen Potts, who said he worked for Pisasale from September 2014 to midway through last year, told The Courier-Mail he had detailed the allegations to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Pisasale was a wildly popular mayor whose career crashed spectacularly in May this year when he was stopped with $50,000 at Melbourne airport. A month later he resigned as it emerged the CCC were probing his activities.

