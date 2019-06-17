Driver charged with evading police remains in watch house

A BMW driver accused of hitting a barbed wire fence after allegedly not stopping for police on Friday night remains in the Ipswich watch house.

Shaun Michael Nicholls, 34, from Anthony, was not brought before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon when his case was briefly mentioned.

His bail application was adjourned to Tuesday to allow time to find a suitable bail address.

Nicholls is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle at Peak Crossing around 11.30pm on Friday, June 14; driving under the influence of liquor; driving unlicensed - demerit points; evading police; driving without due care; obstructing police; and driving a defective vehicle.