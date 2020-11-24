Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
News

Driver charged over crash that killed dad-of-four

Felicity Ripper
23rd Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver has faced court over the car crash that killed father-of-four Brian Carter.

Police are alleging Rita Marilla Leon's inattention caused the head-on crash at Parklands on June 26.

The 47-year-old Yandina woman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday and did not indicate how she would plead to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing death.

Defence lawyer Steven Brough said he needed to gather more information.

'Murder threats': Man charged over letter to Premier

The matter was adjourned to December 14 and Ms Leon was granted bail on her own undertaking.

Mr Carter, 37, is survived by wife Alana, and their four daughters.

Brian Carter and his wife Alana.
Brian Carter and his wife Alana.

He had left his North Arm home on motorbike and was riding along Nambour Connection Rd when tragedy struck in June.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

More Stories

brian carter court editors picks fatal car crash parklands traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man pleads guilty over Australia Day ute death

        Premium Content Man pleads guilty over Australia Day ute death

        News An Ipswich man is to be sentenced after causing the death of his friend in a ute rollover

        ‘Virtual nursing’ project lands health care worker award

        Premium Content ‘Virtual nursing’ project lands health care worker award

        News An Ipswich nurse has nabbed a national award recognising her ‘trailblazing’ work...

        Massive warehouse development proposed in industrial area

        Premium Content Massive warehouse development proposed in industrial area

        Council News Working in the proposed development will be 40 operational staff in the day, 23 at...

        Car owner stabbed after chasing down thief

        Premium Content Car owner stabbed after chasing down thief

        News A teenager has been released on parole after admitting to stabbing the owner of a...