Driver charged with dangerous driving outside Ipswich school

POLICE have charged a driver after an incident in Brassall on Friday.

It will be alleged the driver, after failing to stop for police, drove dangerously along Hunter St at about 9.15am outside the Ipswich State High School.

Police will allege the driver performed dangerous manoeuvres including speeding through road works, performing a dangerous U-turn, driving on the incorrect side of the road and driving through two sets of red lights.

A 38 year-old Leichhardt man was located and arrested a short time later and charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving and wilful damage.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.