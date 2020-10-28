Menu
Driver charged after 87yo passenger died in crash

Frances Klein
27th Oct 2020 3:45 PM
A MAN behind the wheel of a car that crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd earlier this year has been charged with causing the death of his 87-year-old female passenger.

The driver, 37, from The Dawn is charged with dangerous operation causing death and possessing dangerous drugs after the crash in August at Wallu.

The man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 9.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001795900 within the online suspicious activity form.

