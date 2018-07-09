Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver caught breaking the law nine times in one month

Ross Irby
by
9th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARCH 2018 won't go down as a memorable month on the calendar of drug user and errant drink driver Anthony Brown. The 53-year-old Silkstone man racked up a series of offences within two weeks, was later arrested, and landed himself a booking in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Anthony Paul Brown pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to nine charges: being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit (0.113) on March 16; two charges of driving unlicensed when police suspended; two charges of possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; driving under the influence (0.152) on March 27; drug driving (marijuana) on March 17; and contravening a police protection notice.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Brown had spent four days held in police custody, his licence immediately suspended by police when caught drink driving on March 16. But was then caught driving when suspended on March 27.

Defence lawyer Matthew Tyrrell said Brown had since taken his rehabilitation upon himself, but his offending that month occurred after he found out that his job was to end.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she accepted he was a good person and that alcohol got the better of him in a short space of time due to stresses in his life.

And had since been doing a detox program. Brown was fined $2000 and sentenced to two jail terms of two months each - immediately suspended for 12 months.

His licence is disqualified for three years and four months. But Brown was told that he could apply for his disqualification to be lifted after two years.
 

Related Items

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

    premium_icon Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

    Politics The party battle is being considered as 'retribution' for the state's move to sack the council.

    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    How this runway thief was almost hit by a train

    premium_icon How this runway thief was almost hit by a train

    Crime He grabbed a mobile phone off a passenger and bolted.

    Ipswich artist in Firebirds spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich artist in Firebirds spotlight

    Community Indigenous artist brains behind state's female netball team

    Local Partners