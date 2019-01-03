Menu
TSS PHOTO: Police AND generic.
Crime

Driver almost four times the limit

by Damian Bathersby
3rd Jan 2019 1:14 PM
A motorist driving in Coorparoo with a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit was one of the worst offendors caught by police during the holidays.

The driver recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.173% when stopped by police yesterday.

He was one of 24 drivers charged with drink driving out of 2849 random breath tests performed across the state on Wednesday.

In another black mark for suburban Brisbane, police said a motorist was caught travelling at 118kmh in a 60kmh zone on Lytton Rd, Hemmant.

He was one of 2978 speeding motorists stopped by police during the second-last day of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

Forty drivers also returned positive roadside drug tests across the state.

Twenty-five people were injured in 21 traffic crashes, with police also detecting 17 seatbelt offences.

A further 27 drivers were detected using their mobile phones on a day when 878 traffic infringement notices were issued.

