Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

A man in his 20s has lost his license after he was caught driving above the speed limit by 102km/hr on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Cade Mooney

A SPEEDING driver in the Somerset region has set a new record at the expense of his license after he was spotted driving double the speed limit.

The driver, who is reportedly a man in his 20s, was speeding on the Warrego Highway through Haigslea at 202km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

Marburg Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant Luke Matthews said the man had been driving westbound on Wednesday, July 29, between 7pm and 9pm.

“The traffic officer was conducting traffic patrols on the highway doing speed enforcement and detected this driver,” Sgt Matthews said.

“It’s extremely dangerous to other motorists and himself.”

Sgt Matthews couldn’t confirm whether or not the driver was local to the region.

During his 12 years in the Queensland Police Service, Sgt Matthews said he had never seen anyone reach a speed even close to it.

“That’s the highest one I’ve heard of in my area,” he said.

“I’ve seen 150km/hr in a 100km/hr zone – and that person didn’t stop – but that’s the highest I’ve detected.”

A driver who breaks the speed limit by more than 40km/hr is classified as the highest range and will cop the steepest penalty.

As this is the top category, it means the man will face the same sentence as he would if he had been travelling 60km/hr slower than he was.

He has lost his license for six months, accumulated 8 demerit points and will have to pay a $1245 fine.

