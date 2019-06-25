Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

A GATTON man who tucked into 15 drinks and blew almost four times the legal limit before driving has been sentenced to a year's probation.

Police intercepted Ashley Toohill on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd in Glenore Grove just before midnight where he blew 0.196.

Toohill has a history of drink driving and was slammed by the magistrate for driving with "an extreme level of alcohol” in his system.

Toohill appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with drink driving. He had been charged with drink driving three times previously, the court was told.

The police prosecutor told the court Toohill said he had consumed between about 15 drinks between 5pm and 10pm on the night.

Toohill pleaded guilty to the charge and was served 12 months probation with the conviction recorded.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he took the early guilty plea into account but the reading of .196 was 'an extreme level of alcohol'.

"Your ability to drive would have been greatly affected,” Mr Stark said.

"Your conviction matches your record and your reading.”