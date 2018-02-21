Driver blames tiredness for power pole crash

A DRIVER who crashed his car and struck a power pole just before dawn blamed tiredness and said that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Tyler James Rosman, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention on October 29, 2017.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said the 4.30am crash happened on the Old Logan Rd at Camira.

The driver was standing beside his vehicle when the police arrived.

Sergeant Colston said Rosman claimed he thought he would make it home but fell asleep at the wheel and hit a power pole.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said his vehicle suffered significant damage.

Rosman had not been speeding.

He was convicted and fined $500.