Driver apologetic after racial comments to cop

RACIALLY tinged comments targeted at a Queensland police officer have landed an argumentative young man in court.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard Matthew Davidson apologised to the Yamanto police officer after taking time to reflect on the exchange.

“You’re not from this country are you mate,” Davidson said to the officer when spoken to at Raceview on November 21.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Davidson referred to the man’s ethnic background and made further quips, including about his citizenship, telling the police officer “go back to where you come from”.

Sgt Caldwell said he was warned about using racially offensive language, to which Davidson responded that he had a right to freedom of speech and could say what he wanted.

Matthew Edward Thomas Davidson, 24, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance at Raceview on November 21.

The incident began when police intercepted a Ford Ranger ute at 3.30am on Briggs Road and spoke to Davidson, who was driving.

Sgt Caldwell said two other males walked over to the Ford, with all three being argumentative with the two police officers.

Davidson was arrested and taken to Yamanto station where he made an effort to apologise.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Davidson successfully completed parole after being released from jail on previous offences.

“On this evening he had been drinking. He did apologise to police about his comments,” she said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she did note that he apologised.

“It is very offensive to say those things and you too would be (offended)” Ms MacCallum said.

Davidson was fined $400.