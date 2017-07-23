Driver allegedly found with keys to stolen ute in his pocket

POLICE were able to use a stolen ute's tracking device to help locate it in Ipswich, after it was stolen from Brisbane.

The ute was allegedly stolen from a Corunna St business in Albion sometime after midnight on Friday, after a man broke into its tool box and found a spare key inside.

Officers determined the ute had been driven to a Collins St address in Collingwood Park and attended it to execute a search warrant about 11am Saturday.

When police arrived, the vehicle allegedly drove around stingers that had been pre-deployed, with the vehicle driving through the front yard of a home on Collingwood Park Dr.

It is further alleged the ute continued to be driven dangerously towards Redbank, and following a short pursuit, police located it abandoned in Middle Park.

Patrolling crews located the alleged driver shortly after walking nearby, who still had the keys to the stolen car in his pocket.

A 37-year-old Collingwood Park man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence, driving without a licence, failure to comply to duties of driver involved in crash, possessing tainted property, failure to stop motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday July 24.

