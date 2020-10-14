Menu
A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly performing burnouts on Lindemans Road, Lowood.
Driver allegedly flees after busted tyres spark grass fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Oct 2020 3:15 PM
POLICE have charged a man who they allege performed drunken burnouts and triggered a fire.

Witnesses reported the driver on Sunday night, with emergency services bringing the roadside fire under control before any damage was done.

Lowood Police Acting Office-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police received reports of a vehicle performing burnouts on Lindemans Road, Lowood.

By the time officers arrived at the scene at 8.24pm, a fire had started from the vehicle’s wheels.

“Police found extensive burnout marks from a vehicle,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

“The vehicle’s tyres had blown and the rims have sparked a grass fire.”

Fireys fought to extinguish the blaze and police tracked down the alleged offender at a nearby home.

A 34-year-old Lowood man was taken to Lowood Police Station, where he allegedly returned an alcohol reading of 0.11.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink driving above the middle alcohol range.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court at a later date.

