An Ipswich woman will face court next month on a drink driving charge.
An Ipswich woman will face court next month on a drink driving charge. Adam McCleery
Driver allegedly blows more than six times the legal limit

20th Mar 2018 3:02 PM

POLICE have charged a woman after she was allegedly found driving more than six times the legal limit.

It will be alleged at 11.10am Monday police were called to Redbank Plains Rd in relation to a Hyundai Getz driving erratically near a local shopping centre.

Police conducted a breath test and the driver provided a positive result and was transported to Goodna Police Station for further testing.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently served with a notice to appear for driving whilst under the influence of liquor after she allegedly returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.308 per cent.

The woman's driver's licence has been suspended.

The 39-year-old Bellbird Park woman is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 19.

