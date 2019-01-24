Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drive-offs fuel dad's new car

Ross Irby
by
24th Jan 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIS new car was not registered when police intercepted Brandon Pearn behind the wheel of a blue Mitsubishi Lancer.

And the cash-strapped dad of two did two fuel drive-offs to keep it running.

Brandon William Pearn, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of stealing fuel on December 25 and November 15; driving an unregistered vehicle; and failing to notify his change of address.

The fuel drive-offs totalled $60.01.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said when police intercepted Pearn's car in December, a check revealed it was unregistered.

"He says he purchased the car a month before and had not paid registration or changed its ownership details," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He said he was short of cash and not had the money to pay its registration.

"He had moved and not updated his address with Queensland Transport."

"Checks revealed he was wanted for fuel (stealing) from Seven-11 at Redbank Plains on November 5 worth $39.99."

Sgt Caldwell said Pearn pumped fuel worth $20.02 at Caltex Goodna on December 25 and when his card was declined he left his details then left.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Pearn had been in court in early December and fined $300 for a stealing offence.

Mr Hoskin said Pearn was a father of two children and struggling with his finances at the time.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Pearn $1000 and ordered him to pay restitution to both fuel service stations. .

Mr Cridland warned Pearn that he should be aware that because fuel thefts were related to the use of a motor vehicle, the court had the power to disqualify his licence.

fuel drive-offs ipswich court stealing offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I'm not giving up': New Ipswich star still has NRL dream

    premium_icon 'I'm not giving up': New Ipswich star still has NRL dream

    Sport Josh Cleeland refuses to 'keep kicking the ground' over a lack of NRL chances, but he is excited to be returning home to play for the Jets this season.

    Tradies owed thousands as Ipswich home builder goes bust

    premium_icon Tradies owed thousands as Ipswich home builder goes bust

    Breaking The closure has left contractors fighting to survive

    Hundreds of jobs at new Ipswich mega-factory

    premium_icon Hundreds of jobs at new Ipswich mega-factory

    Breaking Major Aussie company opening $950 million centres

    Hanson billed taxpayers for birthday flights

    premium_icon Hanson billed taxpayers for birthday flights

    Politics Hanson charges to taxpayers revealed