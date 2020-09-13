Drive-in theatre and entertainment hub for North Ipswich

TWO drive-in theatres with a central entertainment hub, putt-putt golf, rock climbing walls, basketball courts, a gaming arcade and a twilight cinema are all on the cards for North Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council is set to approve the development near the North Ipswich Railway Workshops complex.

The Growth, Infrastructure and Waste Committee has approved an application for a material change of use for entertainment and outdoor recreation at W.M. Hughes Street.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the proposed entertainment hub was an exciting project that would provide a great range of offerings for residents and visitors.

Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said it would link seamlessly with council’s Ipswich Central redevelopment via the Bradfield Bridge.

A report to the committee outlined the application from Lipoma Pty Ltd to develop the vacant land, not far from the Riverlink Shopping Centre and the Bremer River.

“While the planning scheme identifies the subject development site as being within Precinct 3 – Riverside Residential Precinct, the proposed development is considered to be more suitable for the land than residential uses, due to the occurrence of development constraints on the site such as mining, heritage matters and flooding,” it said.

The report considered the important historical features of the land, including that it contained part of the historic Mihi railway line and a sandstone railway culvert.

The applicant has proposed to acknowledge former uses on the land through a historical walk with interpretive signage.

The development also provides for council to construct stage six of the Brassall Bikeway through the site.

Councillors were told that council would enforce certain conditions in respect of the lighting from the theatre screens and potential noise issues for nearby residents from the outdoor play areas.

There would be between 192 and 234 carparking spaces available to each of the two drive-in theatres.

“A technical report has been provided demonstrating that the use can operate while maintaining residential amenity for existing and potential future residents.

“The central kiosk will include restaurant/cafe options, along with an internal gaming arcade room. This entertainment node includes paved and covered seating areas, grassed leisure areas and significant landscaping.”

Hours of operation are proposed as 6pm to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

Council received one properly made submission in support of the proposed development from Queensland Museums, as landowner of the adjoining Workshops Rail Museum. There were no objections from the public notification phase.