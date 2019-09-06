Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bullet hole has been found in a car after a possible drive-by shooting at Buderim.
A bullet hole has been found in a car after a possible drive-by shooting at Buderim.
Breaking

Drive-by shooting shakes up quiet Coast street

Shayla Bulloch
6th Sep 2019 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a bullet hole was found in a car on a quiet Sunshine Coast street.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police were called to Buderim before midday where someone had reportedly gone to an address and discharged a gun.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a bullet hole was found in a car on Mons Rd.

While his team were still determining who fired the gun and where the shot came from, a spokeswoman from police media said the shots were fired "through a car window".

"There were other cars on the street… we aren't too sure what's happened," det Snr Sgt Edwards said.

He urged anyone in the Mons Rd area before 12pm to contact police if they spotted a Commodore Sedan or dark-coloured Holden Kluger.

breaking breaking news buderim drive-by shooting mons rd shooting sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Food festivals, Origin FootGolf, spring fairs and more

    premium_icon Food festivals, Origin FootGolf, spring fairs and more

    Whats On Here's 11 things to do in and around Ipswich this weekend

    Ipswich property boom lures buyers from southern states

    premium_icon Ipswich property boom lures buyers from southern states

    News Buyers are very interested in Ipswich's housing affordability

    Jury says Wagners were defamed in Grantham floods report

    premium_icon Jury says Wagners were defamed in Grantham floods report

    Breaking Family seeking damages from Nine over 60 Minutes program

    Fantastic turnaround: Pride juniors rise from last to finals

    premium_icon Fantastic turnaround: Pride juniors rise from last to finals

    News Ipswich junior footballers gain reward for efforts