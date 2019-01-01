Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

TIRED of expecting a serious or even deadly crash to occur at one of the region's most congested intersections, Sandra Clarke knew she needed to step up.

Mrs Clarke is the grandmother behind a petition to upgrade the dangerous Warrego Highway, Mount Crosby Rd intersection.

Spurred on after witnessing regular near misses, the Chuwar woman insisted something had to be done.

Her petition has gained more than 600 signatures in about two weeks and was driven by a community's will to make the area safer.

"I'm just concerned about people getting home safely at night,” Mrs Clarke said.

She believes stationary cars banked on the highway off-ramp, approaching Mount Crosby Rd, are like sitting ducks.

"They're stopped on the highway in a 100km/h zone,” she said.

"It's a blind corner coming past that Puma.

"Vehicles don't anticipate cars will be stopped in a 100km/h zone.”

Mrs Clarke believes things have got more congested at the intersection in the past 18 months.

New homes coupled with the growing Karalee Shopping Centre is putting pressure on the intersection.

"I've seen several multi-vehicle pileups,” she said.

"It's not going to get any better.

"It's probably become a problem, more prevalent in the past 18 months.”

Mrs Clarke said the new homes at Chuwar and Karalee were shifting the community from acreage property to smaller residential.

"It's bringing one or two cars per household into the area,” she said.

Mrs Clarke, who says she is only the initiator of the petition, called for the state to hurry up and fix the problem.

"They know how much it's going to cost, the plans have been done,” she said.

"We want them to commit.

"It's the local community who wants this.”