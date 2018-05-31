Menu
THIRSTY WORK: Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause at Scenic Rim Brewery with owners, Mike & Wendy Webster.
Drinkers beat a path to boutique brewery

Helen Spelitis
31st May 2018 4:00 PM

SMALL business owners Mike and Wendy Webster are working hard to keep up with the demand for their boutique beer.

About 18 months ago the pair transformed an old general store at Mount Alford into a micro-brewery complete with a cafe and unique menu.

It has taken a lot of hard work but the pair are so busy, keeping up with customers' thirst for their products.

As part of Small Business Week, the brewery's owners hosted a session with other business owners about the industry.

Mr Webster, previously a builder, said every small business was the same in principle and relied on offering a personal service and making a quality product.

"It's a pretty unique business in that we're a boutique brewery in an area surrounded by terrific mountain views," Mr Webster said.

"Small business is the way of Australia and it should continue. The personal touch businesses offer in Boonah is why it's so successful."

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause organised the event held at the Scenic Rim Brewery.

He said about 90 per cent of businesses in the region were small and urged residents to support them by buying locally.

