COURT APPEARANCE: Ryan Banks appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court for drink driving.
Drinker dad 'selfish' says court

10th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A DAD out drinking with his mates when busted for drink driving, was given a blast by an Ipswich magistrate calling his behaviour "selfish and cruel" to his wife and young family.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, 30-year-old Ryan James Banks from Boronia Heights pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.113) in Redbank Plains on May 12.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Banks was with a group of five males at 10.30pm and identified himself as being the driver of a vehicle that had just been parked.

Banks tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.113. Banks also wrote an apology letter to the court.

His barrister Jason Buckland told the court Banks works a 60-hour week with 12-hour shifts starting at 3am.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess queried if his wife and child now had to get up at 2am to drive him to work as Banks had been without a licence since the night of his offence.

Mr Buckland sought a higher fine and a minimum licence disqualification.

However, Ms Sturgess sternly replied - "I don't trade off fines for disqualifications".

Ms Sturgess then asked why, when Banks had been with other adults that he was the driver with an alcohol reading of 0.113.

"He was the least intoxicated I'm told," Mr Buckland said.

Ms Sturgess told Banks his behaviour was "selfish and inconsiderate" to his family.

She noted his previous offences include alcohol readings of 0.86 and .102.

"I don't trade off fines for disqualification periods," Ms Sturgess again said.

"I strongly suggest you invest in an Uber. It is cruel to expect your wife with her own job to do, to be up at 2am because of you."

Banks was fined $800, his licence disqualified three months.

