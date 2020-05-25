Drink, drug drivers named and shamed

DRINK driver Rhyse Redman, who was busted behind the wheel when over twice the legal alcohol limit, was very remorseful and apologetic for his offending when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Appearing by phone link because of the COVID-19 restrictions placed on courtrooms, Rhyse John Redman, 34, from Wivenhoe Pocket, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.109) on the Warrego Highway at Marburg on May 1.

"I stuffed up," he said simply.

"I am hoping to get a higher fine and lesser (disqualification) time."

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Redman was not eligible for a restricted work licence due to a disqualification offence that fell within the past five years.

Sgt Dick said police intercepted Redman's Hyundai Sonata for another matter and breath tested him around 10pm.

He told police he had some alcohol drinks then tested positive with an alcohol reading of .109.

"I am sorry about the situation. I do apologise," Redman said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the offers described him as being very cooperative and showing great remorse.

Fined $650 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Connor Daniel Smith, 23, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Bundamba on March 13. Disqualified 1 month and fined $400.

Brodie Dean Cosgriff, 38, from Springside, pleaded guilty to drink driving and speeding at Marburg on December 29 last year. Fined $650 and disqualified 3 months.

Ian Douglas Gibb, 26, from Redbank Plains, fined $400 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive, and driving when licence SPER suspended at Collingwood Park on March 15.

Jay Robert Shaw, 26, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Booval on April 11. Disqualified 6 months and fined $700.

Lucas James Barnes, 38, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving UIL and driving when disqualified in Booval on December 24, 2019. Sentenced to a jail term that was suspended for two years. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Justin Douglas Kennedy, 47, from Pinkenba, fined $250 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to driving on a learner/Provisional when drug positive at Aratula on March 18.

Kerry Dale Strowe, 41, from Kensington Grove, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Newtown on July 18, 2019. Fined $850 and licence disqualified 7 months. Was issued a restricted licence for work only.