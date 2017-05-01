26°
News

DRINK DRIVING: Man banned for 14 months

Helen Spelitis
| 1st May 2017 5:00 AM
Shailer Park man stopped at Fernvale ordered to undertake drink driving program, pay $500 fee
Shailer Park man stopped at Fernvale ordered to undertake drink driving program, pay $500 fee serggn

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A SHAILER Park man was disqualified from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on April 11.

Russell John Bennett faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 27 where he was also ordered to undertake a drink driving program at a cost of $500.

Bennett will be on probation for 14 months.

JOE Evans pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two separate charges of driving when a drug was present in his blood or saliva on January 4 at Haigslea and again on February 25 at Purga.

For each offence, the 51-year-old Plainland man was fined $350 and disqualified for driving for one month.

GLEN David John Mill, 47, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 21 at Ipswich.

Mill, from Coolana, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

David Rawlinson Temple pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 13 at Rosewood.

The 45-year-old from Yamanto was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

PETER Scott Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on February 10.

Gibson, who is from Booval, was disqualified from driving for six months.

The 48-year-old was also fined $700 for the offence.

KIM Peter Holloway pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in their blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The 53-year-old was stopped by police on March 10 at Redbank.

Holloway, from Camira, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

 

 

JORDAN Jack Lawton pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 2 at Wulkaraka.

The 22-year-old from Karrabin was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Lawton was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

 

 

AMANDA Jane Malone pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The Silkstone woman was stopped by police on March 3 at Gailes.

Malone, 35, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

 

 

TERENCE McCarthy, 55, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on March 26 at Springfield Lakes.

The Springfield Lakes man was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

 

 

ASHLEY Scott Morrow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

Morrow, 38, was stopped at Fernvale on February 25.

The Vernor man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

 

 

BEAU Anthony Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The Red Hill man was stopped at Lowood on March 4.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

 

 

LUKE Alexander Thompson pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 20 at Purga.

The 27-year-old from Carina was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court duis ipswich name and shame (ipswich)

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

MAJOR retailers across Ipswich might be closed for the long weekend, but some of the city's smaller supermarkets and cafes have you covered

New multi-purpose community and faith centre for region

The Vedanta Centre has commenced the first phase of its retirement village, Institute of Culture and Civilisation and community centre at Springfield Lakes.

FIRST phase of a multi-purpose community and faith centre has begun

Petition calls for Purga mission directors to step down

Modern image of the Purga Mission with the cream shed in the background.

AN EMBATTLED mission is about to go through a period of upheaval

Education Minister dodges questions on student numbers

Ms Jones said student numbers at the two schools had not reached capacity.

Enrolment query ignored by Kate Jones

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

THE VOICE: Ipswich singer to audition tonight

TUNE IN: Judah Kelly will try his luck on The Voice on Monday night.

FIND out how far Judah Kelly has come to get to the stage

Festival to go off with a bang on riverbank

EXCITING: Street parade fires up the 2017 Ipswich Festival this Saturday.

Mayor on Monday: There is plenty to do at the Ipswich Festival

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

ANTHONY Bell has tried to have secret phone recordings of a fight between himself and estranged wife Kelly Landry excluded from their high-profile AVO hearing.

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

Val Kilmer confirms cancer battle

Val Kilmer, left, and his son Jack attend a basketball game in Los Angeles in 2014.

Batman actor Val Kilmer tells Reddit Q&A he had cancer.

Groomed by her teacher: Mary-Rose MacColl's sexual abuse

Mary-Rose MacColl’s extraordinary new book ­rewrites the misery memoir.

Mary-Rose MacColl’s new book ­rewrites the misery memoir

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series American Gods.

THE 100 star talks mythology and working with Ian McShane.

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!