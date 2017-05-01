DRINK DRIVING: Man banned for 14 months

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A SHAILER Park man was disqualified from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on April 11.

Russell John Bennett faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 27 where he was also ordered to undertake a drink driving program at a cost of $500.

Bennett will be on probation for 14 months.

JOE Evans pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two separate charges of driving when a drug was present in his blood or saliva on January 4 at Haigslea and again on February 25 at Purga.

For each offence, the 51-year-old Plainland man was fined $350 and disqualified for driving for one month.

GLEN David John Mill, 47, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 21 at Ipswich.

Mill, from Coolana, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

David Rawlinson Temple pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 13 at Rosewood.

The 45-year-old from Yamanto was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

PETER Scott Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on February 10.

Gibson, who is from Booval, was disqualified from driving for six months.

The 48-year-old was also fined $700 for the offence.

KIM Peter Holloway pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in their blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The 53-year-old was stopped by police on March 10 at Redbank.

Holloway, from Camira, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

JORDAN Jack Lawton pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 2 at Wulkaraka.

The 22-year-old from Karrabin was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Lawton was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

AMANDA Jane Malone pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The Silkstone woman was stopped by police on March 3 at Gailes.

Malone, 35, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

TERENCE McCarthy, 55, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on March 26 at Springfield Lakes.

The Springfield Lakes man was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

ASHLEY Scott Morrow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

Morrow, 38, was stopped at Fernvale on February 25.

The Vernor man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

BEAU Anthony Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The Red Hill man was stopped at Lowood on March 4.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

LUKE Alexander Thompson pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 20 at Purga.

The 27-year-old from Carina was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.