Drink-driving apprentice loses car, licence, in crash

Liam Michael Beattie pleaded guilty to drink driving after crashing his ute.

AN APPRENTICE fitter and turner has lost his ute and his licence after crashing while way over the alcohol limit.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police could initially only locate a friend of the driver’s at the Churchill crash scene at 1am on September 3.

But police found their man after he returned to his stricken ute to wait for a tow truck.

Liam Michael Beattie, 19, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Provisional licence; and driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Sergeant Troy Voigt said police received information that Beattie had returned to the crash scene waiting for a tow truck.

Beattie made admissions to being at a hotel that night and drinking, saying he was driving at speed and failed to take a corner off Warwick Road into Cemetery Rd.

He was a Provisional driver and gave an alcohol reading of 0.097.

“Nothing to say. Lesson learned,” Beattie told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Beattie told the court his ute had been written off in the crash.

Billy Ryan Stallan pleaded guilty to obstructing police relating to an incident where he tried to walk home from the police station.

He said he was a fourth-year apprentice fitter and turner, and pleaded for a bigger fine in exchange for less time off the road.

It was a request Ms Sturgess seemed to take exception to.

“I don’t bargain disqualifications for cash,” Ms Sturgess told him.

“There is an important reason. Safety of the public, other drivers.

“You can’t buy your way out of a disqualification.”

Beattie was fined $800 and his licence disqualified for four months.

The other man who police found at the scene of the crash was charged with obstructing police after he was taken back for a breath test.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Billy Ryan Stallan was charged with obstructing police after refusing to complete a second breath test at Yamanto station, telling officers, “*uck your duty of care’.

The 21-year-old labourer from Wulkuraka pleaded guilty to the charge, which was heard in a different court to Beattie’s matters.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said a red Mitsubishi Triton ute had flipped onto its side after colliding with a tree on Cemetery Road.

When police kept asking Stallan if he was the driver he kept saying “no comment, no comment”, slurring his words and clearly intoxicated.

Sgt Swanson said police took Stallan back to the station, where he blew 0.152.

Police wanted to do a second test but he stood up saying, “no, I’ll just walk home” and began walking out.

The court heard Stallan kept trying to leave, despite police explaining they had a duty of care to keep him safe.

“F**k your duty of care, I’m walking home,” Stallan told them.

Sgt Swanson said Stallan eventually complied and was given a lift home.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Stallan told her he was not the driver of the ute and behaved poorly because he was drunk.

Magistrate David Shepherd told Stallan he needed to learn to manage his alcohol consumption.

“Nothing good comes from excessive alcohol,” Mr Shepherd said.

Stallan was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service work.