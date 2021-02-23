Drink drivers: Two beers lands man in Gatton Court

Despite a disturbingly high start to Queensland’s road toll this year, driver’s have continued to disobey road rules not just putting their own lives at risk – but everyone else on the road.

These are the latest drink drivers to be caught in the Lockyer Valley.

A Gatton man whose mate was getting “feisty” was busted driving his friend home while under the influence of alcohol.

Darren Andrew Wheeler, 44, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 23 after he was intercepted by police driving on Railway Street, Gatton.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were conducting patrols on January 23, when they intercepted Wheeler and conducted an RBT.

Wheeler was conveyed to the Gatton Police Station where he provided a specimen of breath for analysis that returned a reading of 0.086.

Representing himself in court, Wheeler said he did not think he was over the limit because he “only had two beers” - but admitted to drinking while he was on “strong painkillers”.

He told Magistrate Peter Saggers he was currently unemployed due to a work accident where he nearly lost his arm as a result of an infection.

Wheeler said he wanted to drive his mate home as he was “feisty” following an altercation at the pub.

Magistrate Saggers fined Wheeler $500, referred to SPER and disqualified him from driving for a month.

A conviction was recorded.

A Forest Hill man has appeared in court in custody after he surrendered himself to police on Monday.

Luke Ljubinko Pascoe, 25, pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court from the dock after he turned himself into the Gatton Police Station on Monday, February 23.

The local bricklayer appeared in court with one charge - driving while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Pascoe was intercepted by police at 8.55am on January 17, on Melaleuca Drive, Laidley, where he was asked to conduct an RBT.

As a result of the reading he was taken to the Laidley Police Station where he provided a specimen of breath for analysis - that returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.060.

In court, Pascoe’s solicitor James Ryan described it as a “morning after the night before” reading and said his client “did not have breakfast” the morning he was caught.

In his submissions, Mr Ryan said Pascoe surrendered himself to police on a very hot 38 degree Gatton day, and the “watch house has no aircon”.

Magistrate Peter Saggers revoked a warrant for Pascoe’s arrest and fined him $300, referred to SPER.

Pascoe was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

A teenager told police she “knew she would be over” when she was busted by police at a car accident.

Tamara Jane Lloyd, 18, pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 22, after she crashed her car at Brightview at the beginning of the month and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while a provisional licence holder.

In court, police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police attended a “single vehicle accident” on Brightview Road, Brightview, on February 1, 2021.

Lloyd handed her provisional drivers licence to police and was asked to conduct an RBT at the scene.

She was conveyed to Laidley Police Station where she gave a specimen of breath for analysis, which conveyed a reading of 0.093, senior sergeant Windsor said.

Representing herself in court, Lloyd said she knew she “shouldn’t have done it”.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said the reading was “significantly high” given her age and referenced Queensland’s already significantly high road toll this year.

Magistrate Saggers fined Lloyd $500, referred to SPER and disqualified her from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.

