DRINK DRIVERS: 'Sorry' Ipswich motorist loses license

CAUGHT: Each week dozens of drivers are caught in Ipswich with drugs and alcohol in their system.

CAUGHT: Each week dozens of drivers are caught in Ipswich with drugs and alcohol in their system. Jodie Dixon BIT060416POLICE02

WITH spring here and summer to follow, police will continue to be vigilant on our roads to clamp down on drink drivers and detect drivers with illicit drugs in their system. Even during the cooler months, offenders still come before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Rhyce Victor Chidley, 31, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on July 11. Marijuana was detected in his system, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard. "I'm very apologetic for being here, sir. I use it more for remedial rather than recreational," Chidley told the magistrate Robert Walker, who noted that he had the same offence in 2017. Fined $500 he lost his licence for two months.

Solomon Misele Ma'u, 25, a scaffolder from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.078) at 2.30am in Springfield Central on July 15. He was fined $400 and disqualified for two months.

Bruce David Harrison, 55, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.074) at Goodna on July 8. The real estate worker submitted an affidavit about the effect a loss of licence would have on his job but acknowledged he was not eligible for a restricted work licence because of a prior demerits suspension. Magistrate Robert Walker said he understood the predicament Harrison had put himself in and that he was quite sorry for himself. "I've been chastising myself these last few weeks how stupid I was," Harrison said. Fined $500, he lost his licence for one month.

Andy Jay Stephenson, 23, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.092) when not licensed at Collingwood Park on July 29; and driving unlicensed. Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said his car was intercepted at 4.10am and a check revealed Stephenson's licence to be expired. Stephenson said he simply forgot to renew his licence and has been paying off a SPER debt. Stephenson was disqualified for three months and fined $600 - sent to SPER.

Jason Troy Fishburn, 38, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana) at Dinmore on June 25. The mechanic had no previous convictions and told the court the offence was "idiotic". He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Sandeep Singh, 35, from Moggill, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.114) at Redbank on August 8. His car was intercepted by police at 10.20am. Singh, a mechanic who works different shifts, was issued a restricted licence for work only. He was told by the magistrate it was not to be used to run family errands. Singh was fined $650 and his licence disqualified five months.

Jamie Andrew Watkins, 26, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on June 3. Watkins was fined $600 and his licence disqualified for four months.

Michael Joseph Appleman, 48, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Newtown on August 13. He was fined $850 and disqualified for six months.

Stephen Brian Bliss, 55, from Karralee, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Goodna on June 13; and driving unlicensed.

Merryl Harper, 51, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Riverview on June 15. Fined $400, she lost her licence for one month.

Joshua Kaarlo Kylma, 31, from Biggera Waters, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ripley on July 18. He was disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Toni Lynette Pippen, 56, from Collingwood Park, lost her licence for two months and fined $400 after she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Augustine Heights on July 18.

Mathew Gordon Smith, 38, from Woodend, was disqualified for six months and fined $800 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on July 19 and to a red-light traffic offence.

John Madrai Vakatale, 22, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on August 25. Fined $500 he lost his licence for four months.