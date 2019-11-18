DRINK DRIVERS: Name and shame, fight triggers driver’s woes

Ipswich drink and drug drivers have faced court over the past week.

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a fight at a hotel apparently triggered a group of friends to pack themselves inside a car and flee.

Police patrolling the area spotted the car about 2am and saw one woman being nursed on the lap of a male passenger.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, and police charged the driver Christopher Mortensen with two traffic offences.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court Christopher William Mortensen, 25, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on October 13; and failing to ensure a passenger wore a seatbelt.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 2.10am when officers saw a grey Mitsubishi Magna.

They spoke to the Mortensen, who was driving.

“He said a fight had broken out involving the passengers and others at a licensed premises,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Mortensen returned an alcohol reading of .060. He was fined $400 and licence disqualified for one month.

Anthony David Harley, 31, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on August 26. Harley told the court he was caring for his elderly grandmother and sought a larger fine in exchange for a more lenient licence disqualification. He was disqualified for one month and fined $450.

Glenn Douglas Harm, 55, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on September 20. He was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Davor Borovac, 38, from Springfield Lakes, was fined $550 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Camira on July 5.

Ryan William Hamilton Edwardson, 37, from Bundamba, was fined $600 and disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on September 21.

Brian John Evans, 72, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on September 20. He was fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Shaun Leigh Ironmonger, 38, from Anstead, was disqualified one month and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 20.

Rhys Alexander Linton, 25, from Acacia Ridge, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on September 29. He was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Dwayne Brock Larkin Malone, 25, from Oxley, was fined $650 and disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Wivenhoe Hill on September 29.

Viliamu Itanei, 34, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed due to SPER suspended on July 27 at Bellbird Park. Itanei also pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed on September 13. Magistrate David Shepherd fined him $500 and disqualified his licence for five months.

Curtis David Robert Bonner, 26, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.062) at Brassall just after midnight on September 15. He was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Maxwell Eric Johnson, 64, from Patrick Estate, was fined $500 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.056) in Ipswich on August 29. Johnson told the court he needed his licence to drive his wife to medical appointments and a grandchild to school.

Daniel Joseph Moloney, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.054) on a L/P licence in Goodna on September 14.

He was fined $450, with his licence disqualified for three months.