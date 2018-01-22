DRINK DRIVERS: Man cops fine after 'big night out'

PROBATIONARY licence holder Daniel John Walsh has lost his licence for three months after being caught driving at Raceview with cannabis in his system. Walsh, 31, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on October 16, 2017.

He was fined $500. The Ipswich magistrate told Walsh, a machine operator, that if he needed his licence it was "a dumb thing to do” by drinking or having a drug in his system.

Kyle James Davies, 21, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at North Ipswich on November 13 last year and fined $300. And lost his licence for three months.

"I don't leave home much,” the full time carer told the magistrate.

John Andrew Williams, 43, has been fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month after pleaded guilty to driving with the drugs methylamphetamine and cannabis in his system at Ipswich on December 15, 2017.

A "morning after” drink driving offence cost driver Gavin Michael Ireland, 40, $250 and a one month loss of licence after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on December 28, 2017.

Uber now best option

DARREN Ihaia Peni said he would now use Uber to get around after he was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for seven months. Peni, 46, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at 11.15pm on December 31, 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Peni tested positive with an alcohol reading of .177. "What will you do without a licence,” inquired magistrate Virginia Sturgess. "Uber,” was the quick response from Peni, who gave a quick thumb's-up sign when his $950 fine was forwarded to SPER.

Crash driver

had no licence

DRINK-driver Sheena Marie Hall was standing beside her crashed car at Bundamba when police arrived on the scene. However, Hall, 45, told an Ipswich court her car had not been insured but not received too much damage. Hall pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.125) on Creek Street, Bundamba, at 6pm on December 18, 2017; and driving when unlicensed. Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Hal's driver's licence had expired 21 days before the single-vehicle accident.

Hall was disqualified for three months and fined $600 - sent to SPER.

Big night still shows morning after

MARBURG dad Andrew Maurice Schultz went before an Ipswich court for drink driving - the magistrate saying it was his fourth conviction for drink driving.

Schultz, 52, pleaded guilty to drink driving with an alcohol reading of .082.

It was described as "a morning after” offence. The court heard Schultz, a travelling sales rep in the mining and farming industry, had been out to a birthday party the night before.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it must have been "a very big night” to still have such a reading at 9am the next day.

Ms Sturgess told Schultz that he should have learned a lesson when he was caught the first time back in 1990. He was fined $550 and lost his licence for four months.

Drink drivers

JOHN Frederick Buchanan, 41, from Fernvale pleaded guilty in the Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Fernvale on December 30, 2017. He was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

Myles Thomas Huggett, 58, lost his licence for nine months and fined $750 after pleading guilty to driving under the influence at Marburg on November 19, 2017.

Matthew Aaron Wason, 29, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving on November 21 last year and fined $600. Wason was disqualified for three months.

Kendall Meredith Bright, 47, was fined $1200 after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Brookwater on November 30, 2017. Bright lost her licence for eight months.

Kristy Renee Gray, 37, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on August 17 last year. She was disqualified from driving for one months and fined $300.

Musa Jabateh, 27, lost his driver's licence for three months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on December 10, 2017, and fined $750.

Paul Robert Penhall, 31, has been fined $1500 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bellbird Park on November 21 last year.

Penhall was disqualified from driving for eight months.