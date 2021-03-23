Drink driver’s fear puts stop to blood sample

William Schultz pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood sample following a crash at Kalbar.

A DRINK driver involved in a crash refused to give a blood sample for analysis at the hospital because of his fear of needles.

William Schultz had been the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan that crashed through a fence and into a paddock at midnight, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to the scene at Kalbar at 12.05am on Sunday, February 22.

Sgt Caldwell said Schultz told officers he was the driver. He appeared to be intoxicated, with his speech slurred.

The officers also saw him drinking at the bar of the Royal Hotel Kalbar earlier that evening.

Schultz was breath tested at the scene and gave a positive alcohol reading, before being taken to Boonah police station for a full test.

The court heard there was an ‘error’ issue with the equipment and Schultz was taken to Boonah hospital for a blood sample.

Sgt Caldwell said when the nurse tried to take a blood sample just before 2am Schultz extended his arm then refused to comply. He was subsequently charged.

William Fredrick Schultz, 25, a mechanic from Kalbar, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis/blood for testing on February 27.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Schultz offered no excuse for his driving that evening.

“It was a short distance from the hotel up a country road,” Mr Kelly said.

“He instructs that he has an aversion to needles and simply told the nurse it was not going to happen.

“He did comply roadside. Instructs that the roadside alcohol reading was just over the high range.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it would seem he had largely been cooperative with police.

She fined Schultz $500 and disqualified his licence for six months.

Ms MacCallum warned Schultz he would then face the consequences of having an Interlock device fitted to his car.