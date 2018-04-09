DRINK DRIVERS: Drug used by 'swaying man'

COURT DATE: Several people pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving in Ipswich this week.

COURT DATE: Several people pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving in Ipswich this week. Ansaharju

NICHOLAS Antony Spann, 34, from Churchill, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Churchill on March 3 and driving unlicensed on Brisbane Road, Ebbw Vale on March 9 when suspended.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Spann was seen sitting in a car at Caltex on Warwick Rd swaying and moments before his speech was heard to be slurred.

When police located him seven minutes later at Churchill he had passed out in the driver's seat and appeared to be grossly affected by alcohol or drugs.

A breath test was negative to alcohol. "He says he smoked synthetic cannabis five hours before and taken ice two or three days earlier,” Sgt Colston said.

His licence was then suspended and a blood sample taken at Ipswich Hospital. Sgt Colston said six days later Spann was intercepted driving.

Spann told magistrate David Shepherd that he'd been under the impression his licence suspension was only 24 hours, otherwise he would not have driven.

He said the "indicia” observed "was due to fluid retention”.

"My feet were blown up like balloons,” Spann said.

However, Spann said he was not disputing the police facts, saying; "no, I was under the influence of synthetic drugs”.

Mr Shepherd said clearly he was then in no condition to drive.

"Getting behind the wheel in that state, you might as well have been shooting guns out in a street randomly,” he said.

"You need to understand Mr Spann you simply cannot get behind the wheel of a car.” Spann was fined $1200 for both offences.

He was disqualified for 12 months on the DUI offence and disqualified for two years on the driving when suspended offence.

Walter Ernesto Ayala, 34, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on March 10 with an alcohol reading of .056.

Police said his car was intercepted at 1.45am on Brisbane Rd.

"It's no excuse but I was out celebrating the purchase of my first property in Ipswich. I'm really sorry,” Ayala told the court.

He said he would not apply for a restricted work licence as he would catch a train. Ayala was fined $300 - sent to SPER and lost his licence for one month.

He was reminded that people's metabolism differs which can impact an alcohol reading.

Paul Andrew Windsor, 45, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on January 19.

Police say he tested positive to having marijuana in his system after he was intercepted driving at 9.50am on Cedar Rd.

Windsor told magistrate David Shepherd he hadn't smoked the drug for "quite a while” as he'd given it up but met up with old friends and used it after having a few drinks.

"I did not realise the drug was still in my system,” Windsor said. He said work colleagues would drive him around.

Fined $350, Windsor's licence was disqualified for one month.

"If your licence is important for your work you must take steps to protect it,” warned Mr Shepherd.

"I agree, very poor judgement,” Windsor said.

Christopher Mark Ede, 33, from Basin Pocket pleaded guilty to drink driving with a reading of 0.080 at 7pm in Woodend on March 15.

"All I can say is I guess I won't be doing it again,” Ede told the magistrate.

Ede said he had no income source and receives Centrelink. He was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

Milan Dukic, 28, from Deebing Heights, lost his licence for three months and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drug driving at Riverview on February 13.

Police prosecutor Sgt Jo Colston said his car was intercepted on the Ipswich Motorway at 6.20am. He tested positive to marijuana and Dukic's licence to drive had expired in October 2017.