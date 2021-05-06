Drink driver’s Brisbane booze up busted by Warrego Hwy patrol

A big night out in Brisbane hasn’t ended well for a Warrego Highway driver (file image)

A big night out drinking in Brisbane until 3am has earned a Kallangur man a fine and time off the road.

Joshua John Duncan was pulled over by police on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale and after a RBT, blew over the legal limit.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court, prosecutor Bettina Trenear, from Toowoomba Prosecutions said Duncan, 31, appeared tired, nervous and looked worried at the prospect of getting breath tested.

Duncan had a passenger in the vehicle when he told police he was returning from a big night at a friend’s house in Brisbane and had stopped drinking at 3am.

He was on his way to Toowoomba to start work, Ms Trenear told the court.

Police, who were conducting speed enforcements on the Warrego Highway at the time, had observed Duncan’s vehicle travelling above the speed limit.

He was taken to the Laidley Police Station for further testing where he blew 0.055.

Duncan represented himself in court and declined to comment about the incident.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

