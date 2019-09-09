Drink driver was 200m from home when pulled over by police

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive.

RYAN Charles Hollis, 22, a scaffolder from Kalbar, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.081) in George St at Kalbar on July 5. His lawyer told the Ipswich court that Hollis was just 200m from his driveway when intercepted by police. He'd had six schooners while out drinking with friends. Fined $450 and lost his licence one month.

Darryn Scott Leigh, 30, from Goodna fined $650 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on July 27.

Bryce Gregory Keith Thomson, 28, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving (Learner/P licence) in Ipswich on January 21. Disqualified three months and fined $750.

Jerome Jordan Filipaina, 24, from Bellbird Park, fined $750 and lost his licence five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on July 21.

Clint James Foster, 32, from Cannon Hill, lost his licence for 25 months and fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving, and driving unlicensed at Peaks Crossing on February 15.

Levi Alan Peter Parsons, 23, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving when licence disqualified at One Mile on July17. His licence disqualified 2 ½ years.

Christian Luke Howden, 21, from Bongaree, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis in his system) when unlicensed at Bundamba on June 15. Fined $1000 and disqualified three months.

Jason Leigh Desmond, 36, from Redbank Plains, fined $1200 and his licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to driving when UIL at Springfield Central on July 20.

Archibald Ere Tare, 35, from Glenore Grove, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Minden on January 13. Fined $1200 and disqualified eight months.

Tara Alyse Heise, 27, from Elliot Heads, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goondiwindi on July 16. Fined $1200, disqualified three months.

Gopal Bahadur Karki, 29, from Nundah, fined $800 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 29.

Victoria Ellen Parr, 38, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 3 at Caloundra; and drug driving on July 27 at Townsville when on a P-licence. Sentenced to a supervised 18-month probation order and disqualified six months. Parr also pleaded guilty to drug offences and received a suspended jail term. She must do drug programs.

Mahamed Haibe, 27, from Springwood, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Carole Park on April 28. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Dylan Geoffrey Robson, 22, from Brassall, disqualified for nine months, pleaded guilty to drink driving (when on P/L/or Unlicensed) at Brassall on June 24.

Craig Steven Sugars, 48, from Browns Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on June 15. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.