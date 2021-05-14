Drink driver to finish offender’s program before sentence

Jessie Jack leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence and while disqualified by court order.

AN intoxicated driver found seated inside his car with blown tyres and vomit both in and outside the car, was waiting for a tow truck when police arrived.

He’d been too drunk for police to interview but later admitted to being on a six-day bender.

A friend who was seated in the car had already brought him water from a nearby house before the officers arrived, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Jessie Jack, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence at Brassall on January 11; driving when court disqualified; and being in possession of a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called and they found a white sedan stopped on a footpath with all four tyres blown.

Two males were seated inside with Jack in the driver’s seat.

“Officers could see the car keys on the seat between his legs,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

“There was vomit throughout the vehicle and directly outside the driver’s door.

“He appeared quite intoxicated with slurred speech and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

“Jack said he wasn’t driving. He said his mate was driving but had since left the scene in an Uber.

“Said he was waiting for a tow truck.”

Snr Const. O’Shea said the male in the passenger seat was a friend of Jack’s and told police he heard the noise and came outside from the nearby house.

He’d also gotten Jack a glass of water.

Jack also told the officers there was “weed” in his bag. A clip seal bag held 0.9 grams of marijuana.

Jack was too intoxicated to be interviewed at the time.

A blood sample was taken from Jack and he later made full admissions to being the driver.

The alcohol reading was not disclosed in court.

Snr Const. O’Shea said Jack was also charged with disqualified driving because his licence had been disqualified for nine months by court order on October 28 last year.

When asked by Magistrate Kathleen Payne if Jack had completed the traffic offenders’ program, duty lawyer Greg Ploetz said he had not but fully intended to do so.

“His traffic history concerns me greatly,” Ms Payne said.

“He should do the program as it might save someone’s life ultimately.”

Jack agreed to do the program and Ms Payne adjourned completion of his sentence until he had completed it.

Jack will return to court on June 1.