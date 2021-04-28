Drink driver should have had interlock fitted

A man was caught driving at more than three times the normal alcohol limit while subject to having an interlock device fitted to his car.

A man was caught drink driving at more than three times the normal limit while subject to having an interlock device fitted to his car for previous offending.

An Ipswich court heard Sukhdev Singh was pulled over at 1am on April 2 in Gatton, blowing 0.172.

Sukhdev Singh, 29, from Gatton, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving without an interlock device fitted.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted Singh on Golf Links Drive.

Checks revealed the driver was subject to a licence condition that he must have an ignition interlock device fitted from February 3, 2021 until February 2, 2023.



“He said he was planning on getting one fitted,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He said he had to drive to see his girlfriend.”

Sgt Caldwell said officers could smell alcohol on his breath and when tested he gave an alcohol reading of 0.172.

Singh had previous convictions for failing to provide a breath sample in 2020, and drink driving charges in 2015 and 2016.

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba said Singh was an irrigation specialist at Gatton and his parents in India relied on his income.

“He was drinking at home and made the incredibly stupid decision to drive to get out of the house,” Mr Robba said.

“He instructs he was taking steps to get it (interlock device) fitted. It was in the pipeline.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was clearly evident Singh had a problem with alcohol.

He fined Singh $1800, and imposed two driving disqualifications of 12 months and three months.

It will be a matter for Queensland Transport if the full disqualification is 12 or 15 months.

The court heard Singh was likely moving to Melbourne for work, with Mr Kinsella giving him a strong warning that the disqualification included other states.