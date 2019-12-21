Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood victim braces for another blow with possible appeal

        premium_icon Flood victim braces for another blow with possible appeal

        News Goodna flood victim Frank Beaumont said he was absolutely disgusted by the news, but he was not surprised.

        Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

        Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

        News Police have released images from a fatal hit-and-run that

        • 21st Dec 2019 11:05 AM
        Two days left to go on Ipswich’s Christmas Wonderland

        premium_icon Two days left to go on Ipswich’s Christmas Wonderland

        News There are only two nights to go for Ipswich’s favourite Christmas event, Christmas...

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards