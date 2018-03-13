Drink driver 'politely' says no to roadside breath test

DRINK driver Ruth Casey politely refused a roadside breath test after she said a row with her boyfriend had caused her to be at the wheel.

Casey was stopped in her car not far from her home at Ash St in February.

Police prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said her black RAV 4 was stopped about midnight.

Officers could smell liquor on her breath.

Casey told police she drank four beers at Brothers Leagues Club.

"She says she appreciated police were doing their job but she was not going to blow into the device," Sgt Caldwell said.

However, just before 1am at Ipswich police station Casey gave a sample, with an alcohol reading of 0.113.

Casey, 28, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen of breath for breath test (or saliva) on February 22; and drink driving - 0.113.

Casey told the court she was not driving that night but did after an argument with her boyfriend and had to drive her car home.

"It was extremely stupid of me. It all happened so fast," she said.

Casey was fined $650 and disqualified for three months.