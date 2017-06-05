DRINK DRIVER: Man won't drive again for 12 months

DISQUALIFIED: Drink and drug drivers who are caught will be disqualified from driving. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A MAN has been placed on a 12 month probation order after pleading guilty to driving under the influence at Silkstone.

Dallas Jade Steven Benko pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on March 31.

The 34-year-old from Heathwood was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JOEL Sagil Agustin pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 30 at Springfield.

The 33-year-old Springfield man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

JUSTIN Alexander Laverty pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 7 at North Booval.

The 25-year-old from Karalee was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

STEVEN James Noon pleaded guilty to drink driving at Riverview on April 7.

Noon, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He pleaded guilty to a second offence of driving while his licence had been disqualified by a court order.

He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $1000 for the drink driving offence, but disqualified from driving for two years for the offence of driving without a licence.

SIMON Peter Steinforth pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on February 23 at Churchill.

Steinforth, 47 from Ipswich, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

CHRISTOPHER Samuel Griffiths pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on May 17 at Flinders View.

The 36-year-old from Flinders View was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

IVAN Majerovic pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 14 at Goodna.

The 56-year-old from Goodna was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

DEAN Rowan Pieper pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 11 at Aratula.

Pieper, 34, was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

The Walloon man was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

BILLY-Joe Read pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva.

The charge was from October 9 at Warwick.

The 34-year-old Goodna man was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

JASON Ross White, 32, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva at Brassall.

The Woodford man was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

GRAHAM Matthew William pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 22 at Churchill.

The 39-year-old Purga man was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

JO-ANNE Caterina Forner pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 7 at Glamorgan Vale.

The 45-year-old Marburg woman was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

PETER Thomas Jape pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 23 at Lowood.

Jape, 69, was over the general alcohol limit but no the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

BENJAMIN Paul Seaton has been fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The 29-year-old from Springfield Lakes was stopped by police on April 3 at Greenbank.

He was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

CRYSTAL Dawn Tibbs pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in her blood or saliva at Purga on March 22.

The 32-year-old from Thagoona was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

RICHARD Geoffrey Costa pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 25 at Goodna.

The 61-year-old from Rosewood was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

RONALD Benjamin Engle pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 14 at Redbank.

The 33-year-old from Goonda was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

DALE Kenneth Fullarton pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 13 at Ironbark.

Fullarton, 47, was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

The Pine Mountain man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

ANDREW James William Hamilton, 27, pleaded guilty to drink driving and speeding on October 21 at Belmont.

The Redbank man was fined a total of $1800 for the two offences and disqualified from driving for four months.

Hamilton was over the middle alcohol limit but not the high alcohol limit.

SHANE Leonard Mason pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 15 at One Mile.

The 42-year-old Leichhardt man was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

TAMISHA Jade Pascoe pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 14 at Muirlea.

The 28-year-old from Booval was over the general alcohol limit but not the middle alcohol limit.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.