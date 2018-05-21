Drink driver knew almost exactly how much he had on board

P-PLATE drink driver Nathan Ernest Fletcher's driving game was a bit off, but you couldn't fault his maths after he rolled his Toyota Landcruiser at Ripley.

"I'll be over, three times over, I reckon," Fletcher told police at the crash scene.

As a provisional licence holder, the 23-year-old from Jindalee should have been driving with zero alcohol in his system.

His expensive rollover cost him even more when Fletcher went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to drink driving with an alcohol level of 0.149 when on a provisional licence at Ripley on April 23.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell warned him not to drive home from court but Fletcher said his licence had been disqualified since the crash.

Sgt Caldwell said police were called at 10.45pm to a single-vehicle crash where a 4WD ute had rolled.

The Toyota landed on its side and Fletcher appeared glassy-eyed, telling police "I'll be over, three times over, I reckon".

It turned out he was almost precise in his reckoning.

"He says he had five to six Great Northern stubbies and two glasses of homebrew rum, and was driving home to Jindalee," Sgt Caldwell said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Fletcher was just shy of being three times over and by his comment to police well knew he was over.

Fined $600, Fletcher was disqualified for four months.