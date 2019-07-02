Drink driver jumps in passenger's seat before police arrive

A MAN who crashed into a parked car got out of his vehicle and sat in the passenger's seat before police arrived to investigate.

Uili Taufaga Masunu, 45, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 10pm on May 9, police responded to a traffic crash on Cameron St in Redbank Plains, with the driver responsible thought to be intoxicated.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver hop out of the driver's seat and get into the seat next to him. The driver was identified as Taufaga Masunu. Noticeable damage was caused to his car and a parked car he had hit.

Police prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said officers on the scene observed that Taufaga Masunu could barely open his eyes - when he did they were "glassy" - and his speech was slurred.

He was then taken to Springfield Police Station for a breath alcohol test, where he blew 0.202.

The father of four told police he had been drinking at a friend's place from about 6.30pm that night and told them he didn't know what the legal limit was but believed he had exceeded it.

The court heard he had no traffic or criminal history and regretted his decision to drive home that night.

Taufaga Masunu settled damages with the owners of the car he struck.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was an "extraordinarily high reading."

"You've put in jeopardy your job and your ability to provide for your family," he said.

"It needs to be stressed how concerning this offending is to the greater community."

Taufaga Masunu was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Taufaga Masunu works full-time but said he had an agreement with friends to get to work despite the ban.

Lachlan McIvor