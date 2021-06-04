Drink driver injures little girl, parents in horror head-on

Judge Glen Cash (pictured) sentenced Stephen Hayes, 61, for drink driving and causing a horror crash on Diddillibah Rd which injured a five-year-old girl and her parents. Pictures: File

A five-year-old girl and her parents are lucky to be alive after a drink driver crashed into their car head on, leaving the girl with a collapsed lung and a brain injury.

Police found two 600ml plastic bottles with wine in Stephen Benjamin Hayes's car after the crash on December 14 in 2019.

Hayes was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into the victim family's car about 8.15pm on Diddillibah Road.

The girl's mother managed to drag herself out of the window while her partner waited to be freed from the wreckage.

The woman suffered a fractured thigh bone, knee and ankle and a deep cut to her knee.

Onlookers smashed a window on the car to try to pull the man out.

He suffered a spine fracture and nerve compression, fractures to his left shoulder and part of his foot and was at risk of paralysis, the court heard.

Their then five-year-old daughter was in the back seat with a collapsed lung, a broken arm, a minor brain contusion and bruising to her chest.

After the crash, one of the victims told police Hayes had been "zigzagging" on the road and crossed into their lane when going around a bend.

Hayes returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.130.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Hayes understood there was no outcome other than a prison sentence for his actions when he faced Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

The 61-year-old father pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm while adversely affected and drink driving.

Mr Lewis said Hayes had substance abuse problems and had struggled with alcoholism.

He said Hayes was a "hard working man" who contributed to society and at times worked two jobs to support his family.

"Your honour can see he has significant family support in court."

He said the risk of Hayes reoffending was low.

"(You) say the risk of reoffending is low but the vulnerability to falling off the wagon remains," Judge Glen Cash said.

"If he returns to the drink it could all come undone again."

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said Hayes was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash and later issued a notice to appear on May 17, 2020.

Judge Cash said he had taken Hayes' early pleas of guilty into account when deciding a sentence.

"(The sentence) needs to have regard to what you did and the damage you caused and the injuries you caused," he said.

"You could well have killed all three persons in the other car.

"People have to know that if they drive while drunk and cause injuries, substantial penalties result."

Hayes was sentenced to three years in jail to be suspended for three years after he serves nine months.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one year.